N.B. man, 23, dies following single-vehicle crash: RCMP

A 23-year-old man from Nicholas-Denys, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle collision.

RCMP say they responded to the rollover on Nicholas-Denys Road on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Members of the Robertville Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

