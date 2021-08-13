N.B. man, 23, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 23-year-old man from Brockway, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash in Rollingdam, near St. Stephen on Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on August 12, members of the St. Stephen RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Route 127.

Police believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.