N.B. man, 24, charged with uttering threats after disturbance

A 24-year-old man from Coal Branch, N.B., has been charged with uttering threats following an incident in the community on Sunday afternoon.

Richibucto RCMP says at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 17, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Route 126.

According to police, a man had made firearms-related threats to two adults in the home. The two adults were able to flee the scene with a three-year-old child. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with a one-year-old child, before returning to the house. When police arrived, the man was inside the house with the young child.

Police say they established a perimeter outside the home, and an RCMP officer was able to convince the man to surrender without incident. The child was located safe inside the house. Police seized nine firearms in relation to the investigation.

David Berube, 24, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on by way of teleremand on Oct. 18 and was charged with uttering threats. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.