N.B. man, 25, charged with impaired driving causing death of 24-year-old pedestrian

A 25-year-old man from Woodstock, N.B., has been charged with impaired driving causing death, in connection with a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred last month in Maxwell, N.B.

On May 27 at approximately 3:35 a.m., members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Route 540.

The pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman from Woodstock, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Wyatt Belyea, 25, was charged with impaired driving causing death in Woodstock Provincial Court on June 10. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on July 9.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.