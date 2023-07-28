N.B. man, 28, faces multiple charges
New Brunswick RCMP have laid multiple charges against a 28-year-old man in relation to a series of incidents in Western New Brunswick.
Police say they received information Sunday about the location of two individuals they were searching for in connection tothe incidents.
In a news release from Friday, police say they went to a residence on Court Street in Grand Falls N.B. at approximately 5 p.m. where they arrested a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in connection to the incidents.
Police say a 32-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene on unrelated matters.
Wyatt Delong, 28, appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday, where he was charged with breach of probation.
Janice Buchanan, 27, also appeared in court and was charged with robbery.
Police say both suspects were remanded into custody.
On Thursday, Delong returned to court, and was charged with:
- discharging a firearm with intent
- flight from a police officer
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- failure to comply with a probation order
Police say Delong was remanded into custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Monday in Fredericton.
The investigation is ongoing.
