N.B. man, 33, dies after being struck by vehicle: RCMP
A 33-year-old man from Moncton, N.B. has died after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Friday night near Scoudouc, N.B.
According to New Brunswick RCMP, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 2 near the Scoudouc exit.
Police say the pedestrian, a 33-year-old man from Moncton, died at the scene.
The drive of the vehicle was not injured. Police have not said if charges have been laid at this time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
The highway was closed for several hours, as an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the investigation, but has since reopened.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 24, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
-
Hindu community holds peaceful protest against attacks in BangladeshCalgary’s Hindu community gathered in a peaceful protest to condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent days that have resulted in deaths.
-
Spooky times in Griesbach for 2nd annual Pumpkin WalkHundreds of pumpkins and spooky creatures descended on Griesbach Saturday for the second annual Pumpkin Walk.
-
Lindholm's 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OTElias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.
-
-
U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 casesA University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the program.
-
Burnout reaches new levels for Sask. health-care workers: psychiatristAs the province moves to ease pressure on hospitals through patient transfers and federal help, healthcare workers say they're experiencing a new level of burnout.
-
Police investigate afternoon shooting in FalconridgeCalgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.
-
Shooting threat circulated online about Moose Jaw high school: policeMoose Jaw police investigated a school shooting threat that originated on social media on Saturday.