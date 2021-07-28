N.B. man, 33, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 33-year-old man from Pointe-Canot, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash on Coteau Road, near Lamèque on Tuesday night.

At approximately 8 p.m. on July 27, Lamèque RCMP officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 310.

Police say both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle, and were not believed to be wearing seatbelts.

One occupant of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The second occupant sustained minor injuries.

Police believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over. Police also believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.