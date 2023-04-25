N.B. man, 34, dies after ATV collides with vehicle: RCMP

A 34-year-old man from Haut-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a collision between an ATV and a vehicle in the community.

First responders were notified of the collision on Principale Street around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The driver, who was the only person in the ATV, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Five occupants from the vehicle sustained what police are calling minor injuries and received medical attention at the scene.

Police believe the collision happened when the ATV crossed the centre-line and collided with the car travelling in the opposite direction.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.