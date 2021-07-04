N.B. man, 41, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 41-year-old man from Petite-Lamèque, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ste.-Cecile.

Lamèque RCMP says shortly after 12 a.m. on July 4, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 313.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police believe the crash occurred when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over into a ditch.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.