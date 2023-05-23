N.B. man, 54, dies following single-vehicle crash: RCMP

A 54-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Pointe-À-Bouleau, N.B.

RCMP say they responded to the crash on Evans Street at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene from his injuries.

Members of the Tracadie Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.