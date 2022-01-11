N.B. man, 62, dies after being struck by tractor-trailer: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
New Brunswick police say a 62-year-old man from Maugerville, N.B., has died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer.
At about 7 p.m. on Jan. 10, members of the Oromocto RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Route 105 involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the tractor-trailer was not injured,” reads a release from West District RCMP.
Police say they believe the collision happened when the driver of the tractor-trailer left the road and hit the man, who was standing in his driveway.
The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.
