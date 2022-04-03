N.B. man, 62, dies following single-vehicle roll-over: RCMP

A man from Baxter's Corner, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle collision Saturday in Upper Loch Lomond, N.B.

Police say they and other emergency crews responded around 6:45 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 820.

According to police, the 62-year-old the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe the collision occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to enter the ditch and roll over.

The investigation is ongoing.