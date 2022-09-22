N.B. man, 62, gets 22-month jail sentence after pointing gun at police officer

A 62-year-old New Brunswick man has been sentenced to nearly two years in jail after pointing a gun at two people, including a police officer.

On Aug. 17, Marcel Gauvin appeared in Bathurst provincial court, where he pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including pointing a firearm, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from a police officer and use of a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Last week, Gauvin was sentenced to a total of 22 months in jail, minus time served. Police say after Gauvin is released from custody, he will be required to provide a DNA sample to law enforcement. Gauvin will also be prohibited from driving a vehicle for a period of 12 months after his release, and he has been issued a lifetime ban on owning guns.

According to police, the charges stemmed from a series of incidents that occurred on April 24, when Caraquet RCMP officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Rue des Chalets in Maisonnette, N.B.

At the time, police learned that a man had pointed a firearm at in individual before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The man was later located near a wooded area on Highway 134 where he surrendered to police and was arrested. Police seized an unsecured firearm as well as ammunition after Gauvin’s arrest.