N.B. man, 73, dies after vehicle collides with culvert, power pole: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 73-year-old man from Allardville, N.B., has died after his vehicle left the road, and hit a culvert and power pole in the community.
Chaleur Region RCMP responded to a report of a crash involving a pickup truck on Route 134 around 6 p.m. Monday.
Police say the driver and sole occupant of the truck died at the scene as a result of his injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.
An RCMP collison reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner's officer assisted with the investigation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
