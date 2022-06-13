N.B. man arrested after catalytic converters, property stolen
Police in New Brunswick have arrested a man in connection with several ongoing theft investigations in the Acadian Peninsula.
RCMP detachments in the area received reports of property theft, including catalytic converters, between September 2021 and May of this year.
On May 18, police were at a residence in Losier Settlement, N.B., as part of an investigation into property theft. While there, officers found stolen property, including catalytic converters.
Police say a 31-year-old man from the community was arrested at the scene on an unrelated matter. He was later released on conditions pending a future court appearance in Tracadie provincial court on Oct. 3.
"Property crime – including theft of catalytic converters – are an issue across the province," said Sgt. Jocelyn Lebouthillier, with the Tracadie RCMP, in a release. "As part of our investigation, we have returned several of the recovered stolen items to their rightful owners. We are continuing to connect recovered property with members of the public."
The RCMP is also reminding the public that certain types of crime can be reported through the Online Crime Reporting system.
