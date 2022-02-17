iHeartRadio

N.B. man arrested, charged after police seize various drugs, restricted firearm

According to police, officers seized a restricted firearm and suspected drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and hydromorphone. (SOURCE: Fredericton Police Force)

Police arrested a 40-year-old man after officers seized a variety of suspected drugs and a restricted firearm.

On Thursday, the Fredericton Police Drugs and Organized Crime Unit executed two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrants on a vehicle and at a room in a hotel on Prospect Street.

According to police, officers seized a restricted firearm and suspected drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and hydromorphone. The approximate street value of the drugs is $13,597.

Dylan Allison Taylor from Fredericton has been charged with:

  • possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • careless use of a firearm
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offense (stolen firearm)
  • three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Taylor was released on conditions. He is scheduled to return to court on March 10.

