N.B. man arrested for allegedly stealing school bus, truck

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a school bus in St. Stephen, N.B., earlier this month.

According to the Saint John Police Force, officers responded to a reported sighting of a school bus that was stolen from St. Stephen in the Saint John West area around 5:24 p.m. on Oct. 14. Police found the bus in a Dever Road parking lot and arrested a 27-year-old man.

The man was released and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

Police say a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was allegedly stolen from a Fairville Boulevard business in Saint John around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15. Police found the vehicle in a Church Avenue parking lot at 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 16 and arrested the same 27-year-old man again.

The man has been remanded in jail and he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

