N.B. man arrested for illegal sale of firearm

A 23-year-old man from Drummond, N.B. has been arrested as part of an ongoing firearms-trafficiking investigation.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, police searched a home on Price Road and arrested a man at the scene.

He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Edmundston Provincial Court on March 15, 2022.

During the investigation, police say they seized a firearm, as well as more than $18,000 in Canadian currency.

"In this case, the firearm was legal but was sold without the individual holding the proper licence to do so," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP.

"The individual proceeded to sell the firearm on social media without asking for proof of licence. This is illegal and dangerous as without checking for proof of licence, the firearm could end up in the wrong hands."