N.B. man arrested for impaired driving after fleeing police in Woodstock First Nation: RCMP
Western Valley Region RCMP arrested a 30-year-old man and seized a large quantity of drugs following an impaired driving investigation in Woodstock First Nation, N.B.
Police responded to a report of a "possible impaired driver" on Woodstock First Nation around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, the driver pulled into a parking lot on Turtle Lane and exited the vehicle due to "medical distress."
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Memramcook, N.B., was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Once cleared by paramedics, police attempted to detain the man, who then ran from police. Following a brief chase, police arrested the man for impaired driving.
Officers also seized significant quantities of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl pills from the vehicle.
The man was later released on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on July 26.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.