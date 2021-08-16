N.B. man arrested in connection to armed robbery in Moncton
A 27-year-old Elsipogtog, N.B. man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Moncton, N.B. on Thursday.
Just after 8:30 a.m., the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business on St. George Street.
According to police, a man entered the business armed with a knife and demanded cash and medication.
Police say the man fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Later that same day, police located the same vehicle involved in the robbery parked outside a home on Mackenzie Street.
Police executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a vehicle as part of the investigation. Police say the medication was also recovered from the vehicle.
Jody Sanipass, 27, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 13 and was charged with one count of armed robbery.
Sanipass was remanded into custody and was scheduled to return to court on Monday.
"Thanks to the diligent work by our specialized policing units, and responding patrol members, we were able to find and arrest the individual without incident and recover the stolen items," says Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP.
-
Cuddling a dog is good for your health, and new research proves itTummy rubs, ear scritches and nuzzles: researchers say cuddling a dog is a ‘surefire way to reduce stress.’
-
Alberta NDP call on province to put all COVID-19 modelling on the tableThe official opposition in Alberta are calling on the province to publically release modelling used to justify the lifting of COVID-19 testing and isolation rules.
-
1 dead, 4 injured in 2 vehicle collision east of CalgaryHighway 22X east of Calgary is closed after a two vehicle collision Monday afternoon that left one dead and four others in hospital.
-
Retired pastor turns woodpiles into art, and his latest creation is a church of firewoodThere's an art to piling fire wood, but it's something else altogether to turn it into an art form – or a church.
-
Federal election: Mail-in ballots could be in the millions, interested voters advised to apply earlyWith COVID-19 cases rising across the country, mail-in ballots are expected to play a sizable role in next month’s federal election, just like they did in B.C.’s provincial election last fall.
-
Police arrest several people for drug trafficking in Cumberland CountyThe Cumberland County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) says it has arrested "several people" in relation to drug trafficking investigations in Cumberland County.
-
Local Afghan families worry about loved ones in overseas as Taliban grips power'They are just calling for help,' a B.C. man says of family in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has swept into the capital and the government has collapsed.
-
Maritimers react to federal election call, with many concerned about the timingIt's off to the races for the federal election and canvassing in New Brunswick's capital has already begun.
-
91-year-old with dementia missing from Vancouver's West SideThomas Goundouvas frequents a number of businesses on Vancouver’s West Side, say police, and he is likely walking or using transit to get around the city.