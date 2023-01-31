N.B. man charged after 3D printer, 3D printed firearms seized by police: RCMP
A 53-year-old man from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with over a dozen firearm and drug offences.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, Oromocto RCMP officers responded to a report of threats being uttered and a firearms complaint at a home in Nasonworth.
Police say the man, Roger Munn, was arrested at the scene.
Following the arrest, officers executed search warrants at two properties in the area.
In a Tuesday news release, RCMP noted officers seized an undisclosed number of 3D printed firearms, as well as non-restricted firearms, prohibited ammunition, soft body armour, and hard body armour. Police also seized a 3D printer used to manufacture the firearms, and a small amount of what is believed to be methamphetamine.
On Monday, Munn appeared in Fredericton provincial court where he was charged with:
- weapons trafficking
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- carrying a concealed weapon
- pointing a firearm
- assault with a weapon
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of a restricted firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing that possession is unauthorized
- possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number
- possession of prohibited devices
- possession of methamphetamine
- uttering threats against a person
Munn was remanded into custody and is set to return to court on Mar. 1.