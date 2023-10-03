N.B. man charged after allegedly assaulting police officer, smashing vehicle with crowbar
A man from Moncton, N.B., has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer and smashed a police vehicle with a crowbar.
Codiac Regional RCMP officers were driving on Main Street in Moncton just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 24 conducting patrols when they saw a “suspicious” man in front of the police station.
Police say an officer approached the man before he charged at them while brandishing a crowbar.
They say the man then smashed the police vehicle with the crowbar.
Police say several officers tried de-escalate the situation and the man was arrested.
One officer sustained minor injuries.
Paul Fairweather, 40, appeared in Moncton provincial court later that day and was charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon and mischief to property under $5,000.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 11 for a bail hearing.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
