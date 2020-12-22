A 40-year-old man from Weaver, N.B., has been charged following a firearm incident in Tilley, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say on the afternoon of Dec. 20, officers responded to a report of a man in a vehicle pointing a firearm at a church in Tilley, N.B., north of Perth-Andover.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police followed the vehicle but lost sight when it entered off-road trails.

Police dogs and drones were deployed at the scene and the vehicle was located unoccupied. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded and unsecured firearm, along with several other weapons and property that is believed to be stolen.

A 40-year-old man was arrested a few hours later outside a residence on Anderson Road without incident. No one was injured.

On Monday, 40-year-old Kurtis Albert of Weaver, N.B. appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court by way of tele-remand and was charged with one count of breach of recognizance and one count of assaulting a peace officer.

Weaver was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.