A 40-year-old man from Weaver, N.B., has been charged following a firearm incident in Tilley, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say on the afternoon of Dec. 20, officers responded to a report of a man in a vehicle pointing a firearm at a church in Tilley, N.B., north of Perth-Andover.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police followed the vehicle but lost sight when it entered off-road trails.
Police dogs and drones were deployed at the scene and the vehicle was located unoccupied. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded and unsecured firearm, along with several other weapons and property that is believed to be stolen.
A 40-year-old man was arrested a few hours later outside a residence on Anderson Road without incident. No one was injured.
On Monday, 40-year-old Kurtis Albert of Weaver, N.B. appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court by way of tele-remand and was charged with one count of breach of recognizance and one count of assaulting a peace officer.
Weaver was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.