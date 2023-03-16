N.B. man charged after armed robbery in Balmoral: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP has charged a 25-year-old from Balmoral, N.B., following an armed robbery in the community.

Officers responded to a business on Pioneer Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., Tuesday after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Police say a man who was believed to be in possession of a firearm entered the business, demanded money, and left before police arrived with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

No one was injured during the incident.

On Wednesday, police conducted searches in the areas of Balmoral, Dalhousie and Eel River Crossing in an attempt to locate a person of interest. A suspect was later arrested in Balmoral.

Jessy Selesse has been charged with armed robbery, and appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court on Thursday.

He is scheduled to return to court on Monday.