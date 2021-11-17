N.B. man charged following shooting incident in Hoyt

A man from New Brunswick has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent following a shooting in Hoyt, N.B. near Blissville.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday, the Oromocto RCMP responded to a report of a shooting outside of a home on Route 101.

Police say a 55-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

A 33-year-old man from the community was arrested at the scene without incident, according to RCMP.

Subsequent to his arrest, police also seized a firearm.

"Derick Johnston appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Nov. 16 and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent," wrote RCMP in a news release. "He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19 for a bail hearing."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 1-506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers.