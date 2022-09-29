N.B. man charged in relation to drug trafficking investigation in Woodstock

A 22-year-old New Brunswick man is facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in the Woodstock area.

The RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit (PCRU) started an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the Woodstock area earlier this month. Through the investigation, police say a person of interest was identified.

On Sept. 21, PCRU members stopped a vehicle on Johnville Road in Johnville, N.B., in connection with the investigation.

According to police, the vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but got stuck in a patch of mud. Police say an RCMP member received minor injuries while attempting to stop the vehicle.

"The driver attempted to resist arrest, but was arrested by members on scene with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services," said New Brunswick Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release Wednesday.

Police say the driver was remanded into custody on a number of unrelated warrants.

Following the arrest, police searched the vehicle and say officers seized an unsafely stored firearm with ammunition, an unsafely stored restricted firearm with ammunition, a replica handgun, and quantities of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine. Police also seized counterfeit vehicle inspection stickers, money, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police say the injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

Kyle Wyman appeared in Woodstock provincial court Tuesday and was charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number

possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

resisting a peace officer

unsafe storage of a firearm

Wyman was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 18 at 11:30 a.m.