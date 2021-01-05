A New Brunswick man is facing nine charges, including assaulting a police officer, after he allegedly crashed into a police cruiser and fled the scene on New Year’s Eve.
The incident happened when the RCMP responded to a report of an impaired driver on the Tobique First Nation on Dec. 31.
Police say the driver refused to exit his vehicle and then crashed into a parked police cruiser before fleeing the scene.
No one was injured.
Police later found the vehicle unoccupied and arrested a 24-year-old man on New Year’s Day.
Tyson Sappier of Tobique First Nation is facing the following nine charges:
- assault on a police officer with a weapon (three counts)
- assault on a police officer
- flight from peace officer
- resisting arrest
- mischief over $5,000
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- failing to comply with release order condition
Sappier appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Jan. 27 for a bail hearing.