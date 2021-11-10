N.B. man charged with assaulting a peace officer after being unlawfully at large: RCMP

A 30-year-old man from Fairfield, N.B., is facing several charges including assaulting a peace officer after being unlawfully at large in the Pocologan, N.B. area.

On Nov. 6, members of the St. George RCMP responded to a report of a man breaching his house-arrest conditions on McCarthy's Point Road. Police say the man fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Nov. 8, at approximately 8 a.m., police received information from the public that the man was seen in the same area. The man fled into a wooded area nearby before police arrived.

Police set up a perimeter around the area with the assistance of police dogs and drones, and say they located the man in the area later that afternoon.

Police say the man resisted arrest and assaulted a peace officer before being taken into custody. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

On Nov. 9, Zachary Roger Gordon Orr appeared in Saint John Provincial Court and was charged with:

two counts of resisting arrest

failure to comply with order

assaulting a peace officer

Orr was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.