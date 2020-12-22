A 61-year-old man from Bronson Settlement, New Brunswick is facing charges including attempted murder, after allegedly firing a weapon at police officers on Nov. 22.

RCMP say shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers responded to a report of an armed man uttering threats at a home on Main St. in Chipman, N.B.

Officers then attended a home on Bronson Settlement Road in Bronson Settlement in search of the suspect.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say a firearm was discharged toward the officers from inside the home. No one was injured.

Police set up a perimeter as a precaution, and were able to make contact with an individual inside the home, who was arrested a short time later without incident.

61-year-old Keith Day of Bronson Settlement was arrested. He initially appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Nov. 22, and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

On Monday, Day appeared in court again and was charged with eight additional offences:

Attempted murder with a firearm of police officers

Discharging a firearm with intent at police officers

Pointing a firearm at police officers

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm without a license

Uttering threats

Police say Day was also charged with four offences in relation to a separate, undisclosed incident that took place in Nov. 2019.

Day remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on Jan.8, 2021.