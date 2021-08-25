N.B. man charged with attempted murder after woman was stabbed in Shediac
A 63-year-old man from Shediac, N.B. has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in the community on Tuesday.
At approximately 12 p.m., the Shediac RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building on Grand Pré Street. Once officers arrived, they say they found a 58-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.
The woman was transported to The Moncton Hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was located by police on Malakoff Road in Scoudouc, N.B. around 12:30 p.m. with the driver inside.
According to police, the driver refused to exit the vehicle and threatened to harm himself. Police say they were able to arrest the man without incident at approximately 2 p.m. He was detained and transported to hospital.
On Wednesday, Roy Gallant appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand and was charged with attempted murder.
Gallant was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing.
