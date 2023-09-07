N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide

A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier on the four-year anniversary of their deaths.

Janson Bryan Baker from Moncton was charged Thursday with two counts of first degree murder. The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard and 74-year-old Rose-Marie were found inside their home on Amirault Street just after noon on Sept. 7, 2019.

New Brunswick RCMP staff Sgt. Jean-Marc Paré, with the major crime unit, said Thursday the four-year investigation has been “exceptionally complex.”

“This was a terrible crime against two well-loved people,” Paré said during a media conference.

"Since that time, our investigators have been persistent in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Paré declined to comment on the possible motive for the homicides, citing the ongoing investigation.

Baker’s address is listed as the Atlantic Institution, which is a federal corrections facility in Renous, N.B., where police said he is in custody due to pending court proceedings for several unrelated charges.

In January 2021, Baker, then 24, was the subject of a provincial emergency alert after a teacher at Riverview High School was injured in a shooting.

Baker was charged the following month with attempted murder and 15 additional offences in connection to the shooting.

Police said officers do not believe there are any links between Baker’s previous charges and the Saulnier homicides.

Insp. Chantal Farrah said Thursday Baker is linked to people who were probed in a provincial RCMP drug-trafficking investigation called J-Trilogy.

“Janson Baker — we can confirm that he is linked to the people who were investigated in J-Trilogy,” Farrah said.

“But at this time it would be inappropriate to make any further links with this investigation, as it’s still ongoing and it’s still before the courts.”

The J-Trilogy drug trafficking investigation began in January 2019, and in June 2023 resulted in the seizure of 14 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 900 grams of cocaine, eight prohibited handguns, two restricted handguns, three non-restricted rifles and nearly $40,000 in cash. Five men and three women were arrested for charges related to drug trafficking.

