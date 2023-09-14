N.B. man charged with first-degree murder makes court appearance

27-year-old, Janson Bryan Baker, who is accused in the double murder of a Dieppe couple, made his first court appearance in connection to the charges on Thursday morning.

He appeared at the Moncton provincial court in front of Judge Claude Haché.

Baker was charged on Sept. 7 this year, and now faces two first-degree murder charges in relation to the death of 78-year-old Bernard and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier.

The couple were found murdered in their home on Amirault St in Dieppe on Sept. 7, 2019.

Baker was already in prison pending other court proceedings on several other matters according to RCMP.

His next court date is Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

