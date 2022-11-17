N.B. man charged with murder in 2018 Minto homicide
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
A 38-year-old man from Minto, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 homicide of Michael Wagnies.
The 62-year-old man’s body was found on Aug. 1, 2018, inside a residence on Centennial Drive in Minto.
On March 3, RCMP officers arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the investigation. Police say he was taken into custody on unrelated matters.
Wade Thompson was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday during proceedings at Fredericton provincial court. He is set to return to court on Monday.
Police say the investigation into the homicide of Wagnies continues.
