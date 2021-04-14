N.B. man charged with stealing guns, TVs; police searching for owners

A 40-year-old man from New Brunswick’s Metepenagiag First Nation is facing charges after police searched three residences last week.

On April 5, the Sunny Corner RCMP executed two search warrants at residences on Micmac Road and Mountain Road in Metepenagiag First Nation. Police say a third search warrant was also executed at a home on Route 420 in Cassilis, N.B., near Sunny Corner.

During the searches, police say they recovered eight firearms, a Honda generator and two televisions, along with several pairs of snowshoes, lawn-care equipment, fishing rods and various camping-related items.

Police later arrested 40-year-old Matthew Augustine in connection with the investigation.

Augustine appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on April 8 and was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

The RCMP are actively trying to locate the owners of the recovered items as part of their investigation.

Police have released photos of the stolen items and are asking anyone who believes the items could be there's to contact the Sunny Corner RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.