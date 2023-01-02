N.B. man dies after tractor-trailer drives off cliff Sunday: RCMP

A New Brunswick man has died after a vehicle drove off a cliff in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste area Sunday.

Officers with the Saint-Quentin RCMP and other first responders attended the scene on Route 17 around 12:45 p.m., where police say a tractor-trailer reportedly drove off a cliff.

According to police, the 62-year-old man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene due to his injuries.

The ongoing investigation is being assisted by a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office.

Route 17 has since re-opened after being closed for several hours.