N.B. man dies following hit-and-run in Elsipogtog First Nation
A man has died after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
Richibucto and Elsipogtog RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle on Levi Street just after 1 a.m. Friday.
The pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Elsipogtog, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police say the vehicle involved fled the scene before officers arrived.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
Later the same morning, police seized a vehicle they believe is related to the investigation, but are still looking for more details.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who lives in the area and may have security footage from the time of the incident, is asked to contact Elsipogtog RCMP at 506-523-8282.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top copThe killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder for hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first respondersA boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year breakEven with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeupNew Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL gameTen thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union StationUnion Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit wasteHow organizers, vendors at the Calgary Stampede are limiting waste
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers sayA person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacueesThe Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote first nation.