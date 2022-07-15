N.B. man dies following hit-and-run in Elsipogtog First Nation

A man has died after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.

Richibucto and Elsipogtog RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle on Levi Street just after 1 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Elsipogtog, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Later the same morning, police seized a vehicle they believe is related to the investigation, but are still looking for more details.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who lives in the area and may have security footage from the time of the incident, is asked to contact Elsipogtog RCMP at 506-523-8282.