N.B. man dies following single-vehicle collision in Beechwood

A man from Piercemont, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle collision in Beechwood, N.B.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Route 105.

Once police arrived, they found two individuals who they believed to have been ejected from the vehicle.

Police say a 26-year-old man was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. A 40-year-old man from Johnville, N.B. was also transported to hospital. Police did not provide details on the extent of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP.