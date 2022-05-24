N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash; police believe alcohol may have been a factor

The New Brunswick RCMP says alcohol may be a contributing factor in a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Shediac Cape.

Shediac RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 134 at approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle, which had three occupants at the time of the crash, rolled over and landed in the ditch.

A 19-year-old man from Adamsville, N.B., who was a passenger, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Kent County, N.B., also a passenger, was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Kent County, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

Police say alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.