N.B. man dies following two-vehicle collision in Second North River
A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Second North River, N.B.
Officers responded to a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a car on Homestead Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say they believe the crash happened when the car, which was travelling westbound, crossed the centerline during a heavy rainstorm and collided with an eastbound pickup truck.
Both drivers were taken to hospital and police say neither car had passengers inside.
The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a Thursday news release.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from The Glades, N.B., later died in hospital from his injuries.
The New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, which police say is ongoing.
