N.B. man dies in crash after fleeing police: RCMP
A 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Drummond, N.B.
RCMP says members of the Grand Falls Police Force attempted to stop a vehicle, which then fled from police into a New Brunswick RCMP jurisdiction.
Shortly after, the vehicle lost control and went into a ditch on Route 108.
RCMP says its members stopped and administered first aid before paramedics arrived.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle, from Grand Falls, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The passenger was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say an autopsy is scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industryThe Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers salariesAn Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Fire in Halifax apartment building under investigationHalifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at an apartment building on Monday.
-
Controlled burn near Saskatoon escapes, threatens campground structuresSaskatoon Fire Department on Monday responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and ignited a large area of grass.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy changeMore B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
'We can't just stop seeing the beauty': Portapique, N.S. artist finds comfort and solace in natural surroundingsSurrounded by a lifetime of art she's created herself, Joy Laking has found another outlet for her creativity - a poem she penned at the beginning of the month.
-
As the search for answers in N.S. tragedy continues, criticism of inquiry persistsAfter 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.
-
Winnipeg-based Cree author's book temporarily removed by school district in OntarioA Winnipeg-based Cree author is looking for answers after a school district in Ontario temporarily removed one of his books from its libraries pending a review.
-
Saskatoon doctor worried about 'huge' strain of COVID-19 hospitalizationsSaskatchewan has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, according to figures compiled by a Saskatoon family physician.