N.B. man dies in head-on collision on Route 11

A 37-year-old man from Tabusintac, N.B., has died after a two-vehicle collision in Dugas, N.B.

Police say there was a head-on collision between a car and a tractor-trailer on Route 11 on Thursday at 10:20 p.m.

"The collision is believed to have occurred when the car travelling northbound crossed the centerline and collided with a tractor-trailer travelling southbound," the RCMP wrote in a news release.

Police say the 37-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and there were no passengers in either vehicle.