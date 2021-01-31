A 45-year-old man from Centreville, N.B. is dead following a single-vehicle snowmobile collision just outside of Woodstock, N.B.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Western Valley Region RCMP, along with the Woodstock Fire Department and members of Ambulance New Brunswick, responded to reports of a crash on a snowmobile trail in a wooded area north of Simcox Road in Hartford, N.B.

Police believe the driver of the snowmobile, and sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control and collided with a tree.

The 45-year-old man was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.