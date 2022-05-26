N.B. man faces charges after drugs, shotgun seized from home: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A 33-year-old man from Woodstock, N.B., is facing charges after police seized drugs and multiple weapons from a home in the community.
On Wednesday around 6 a.m., police executed a search warrant at a home on Park Street in Woodstock.
During the search, police say a shotgun that was not stored safely, ammunition, bear spray and a wooden club was seized.
Police also say they seized a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, and stolen property.
One man was arrested at the home.
On Wednesday, Timothy O'Donnell appeared in Woodstock provincial court and was charged with:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine,
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of property obtained by crime
- failing to comply with an undertaking (3 counts)
He was kept in custody awaiting a court appearance Friday at 2 p.m. for a bail hearing.
Police say the investigation is continuing.
-
Matheson loses its OPP detachment, but still has to pay full cost of policingThe Ontario Provincial Police is closing its detachment in the town of Black River-Matheson. The building is approximately 90 years old and is located in Matheson on Railway Street.
-
Lifeguard shortage cuts summer swimming and aquatic programs in LondonOutdoor pools are being prepped to open in July, but this summer will have fewer opportunities for Londoners to take a dip.
-
Aurora couple plans to buy house with $1M lottery prizeAn Aurora couple is making plans to buy a house after winning the lottery.
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayedA hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking chargesOfficers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.
-
Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug FordProgressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollarsThe federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderersA southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
Canada's premiers want to reform health-care system, asks Ottawa to pick up the phoneWestern Canada's premiers want to reform their health-care systems by expanding services but they say Ottawa first needs to pick up the phone.