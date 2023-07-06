N.B. man faces charges in collision that killed pedestrian

A man in New Brunswick accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a 52-year-old pedestrian last year is due back in court.

James Albert McGinn appeared in Saint John provincial court in June to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and public mischief.

In the afternoon of July 4, 2022, a vehicle hit and gravely injured a man on Highway 1, near Rothesay, police say.

The Summerville man died at the scene from his injuries.

McGinn is set to appear in court Aug. 8.

