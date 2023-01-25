N.B. man faces five charges including making child pornography: RCMP

A 53-year-old man from Astle, N.B., has been charged in connection with an investigation into images of child sexual abuse, according to an RCMP news release.

The investigation, led by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, began in October 2022, following information received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

RCMP says on Oct. 19, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Astle, as part of the investigation.

A 53-year-old man from the community was arrested at the scene and several electronic devices were seized, according to the release.

The man was later released on conditions, pending a future court appearance.

On Jan. 13, 2023, the following charges were laid against George Patrick Derrick Smith in Fredericton provincial court:

possession of child pornography

two counts of sexual interference

sexual assault

making child pornography

He is set to appear in Fredericton provincial court on April 4, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing.