N.B. man faces five charges including making child pornography: RCMP
A 53-year-old man from Astle, N.B., has been charged in connection with an investigation into images of child sexual abuse, according to an RCMP news release.
The investigation, led by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, began in October 2022, following information received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.
RCMP says on Oct. 19, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Astle, as part of the investigation.
A 53-year-old man from the community was arrested at the scene and several electronic devices were seized, according to the release.
The man was later released on conditions, pending a future court appearance.
On Jan. 13, 2023, the following charges were laid against George Patrick Derrick Smith in Fredericton provincial court:
- possession of child pornography
- two counts of sexual interference
- sexual assault
- making child pornography
He is set to appear in Fredericton provincial court on April 4, 2023.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
One person seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC busOne person has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
-
'Very eye-opening': UW students work at overrun hospital in OttawaA pair of University of Waterloo students gained some important, real world experience working at a pediatric hospital in Ottawa that was in need of help.
-
Flames' Tanev expected to miss at least 2 games, injury comes at favourable point of schedule: SutterThe Calgary Flames are expecting to be without defensive stalwart Chris Tanev for at least the next two games but head coach Darryl Sutter says there will be opportunities for other blueliners to step up.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hitsAs snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
Charge laid 1 year after fatal New Westminster crash, police sayRoughly a year after a crash that killed a pedestrian in New Westminster, a dangerous driving charge has been laid, according to police.
-
Insolvencies on the rise as Albertans struggle with inflationThe Bank of Canada's eighth rate hike in less than a year is coming at a tough time for many Albertans.
-
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collisionAs southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.
-
MKO recommended as United Nations consultantAn Indigenous organization in Manitoba is being recommended to become consultants by a United Nations committee.
-
'Very close to home': North Stars captain helps lead mental health initiativeBattlefords North Stars captain Jake Southgate is helping to raise awareness about mental health after losing his brother to suicide.