N.B. man facing several charges following attempted break and enter: RCMP

A 33-year-old man from Penobsquis, N.B., is facing several charges following an attempted break and enter in Scoudouc, N.B.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, the Shediac RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person attempting to break into semi-trailers outside a business on Parker Road.

Police say the man attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle when officers arrived.

Moments later, the man collided with a police cruiser with its emergency lights activated, according to RCMP.

Police say nobody was injured during the incident and the man was arrested.

"Subsequent to his arrest, police learned that the vehicle he was driving was stolen out of Saint John," wrote RCMP in a release. "The driver was also impaired by alcohol at the time of the incident."

RCMP say the man was issued a seven-day driver’s license suspension.

On Oct. 20, Christopher James Bradbury appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand and was charged with breaching a probation order. On Oct. 22, three additional charges were laid, including flight from police, driving while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime.

Bradbury was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in their area are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.