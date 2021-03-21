A 31-year-old man from Bois-Gagnon, N.B. has been found dead following a search on Sunday.

Around 12:40 a.m., the Northeast District RCMP received a report of an ATV that had left a trail in the Haut-Rivière-du-Portage area. Police say another ATV driver came across tracks that appeared to be leaving the trail, heading down towards a nearby brook. An ATV was located near the brook, but there was no sign of the driver, according to RCMP.

Members of the Tracadie RCMP and the RCMP's Police Dog Services conducted a search of the area. The RCMP's drone was also deployed.

RCMP say just before noon, the man, 31, was located deceased in the water a short distance away.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.