A 51-year-old man from Ammon, N.B., has been sentenced to three years in prison after he plead guilty to charges connected to an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

The investigation began in May 2019 when police executed a search warrant at a home in Ammon, N.B., resulting in the arrest of a 49-year-old man at the scene. He was released on conditions pending further investigation, according to RCMP.

On May 15, 2020, Wayne Wilfred Toole was charged with possession of and making available child pornography.

Toole returned to court on Thursday and was sentenced to 36 months for possession of child pornography and 36 months for making available child pornography.

RCMP say the sentences will be served concurrently.

"Wayne Wilfred Toole has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample," wrote the RCMP in a news release on Friday.

Police say Toole will also have conditions to abide by once he finishes his three year sentence, including not being around children.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force. The RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit, the RCMP Southeast District, and the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre were also involved in this investigation.