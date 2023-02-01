N.B. man sentenced to 14 months for possessing child pornography

A 34-year-old New Brunswick man has pled guilty to possessing child pornography and has been sentenced to 14 months in jail.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation in July 2020 after they were made aware of online programs that are used to share images of child sexual abuse.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Principale Street in Eel River Crossing, N.B., on Jan. 19, 2021, in connection with the investigation.

Police say they seized several electronic devices.

Tony Gallant, 34, was arrested at the scene and released on strict conditions.

He appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Nov. 23, 2022, and plead guilty to possession of child pornography.

On Friday, Gallant was sentenced to 14 months in jail, followed by 24 months probation and a five-year prohibition order once released from jail.

The conditions of the order include not communicating with anyone under the age of 16 and not attending any place where someone under the age of 16 is known to be.

Gallant was added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years. He will also be required to submit a DNA sample.