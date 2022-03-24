N.B. man sentenced to 7 years in prison following 2020 crime spree

A man from Grafton, N.B., has been sentenced to seven years in prison following a series of crimes, including arson in Woodstock and the surrounding areas, in 2020.

RCMP says Matthew Jacob Johnston, 32, appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on March 23 and was sentenced to seven years in prison for discharging a firearm while being reckless, arson and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

"These incidents had a deep impact on our communities and their sense of security," says Sgt. Brendan Flewelling with the Western Valley Region RCMP in a news release.

"Through diligent police work, we were able to find the person responsible and bring him to justice, as well as return thousands of dollars of stolen property to their rightful owners."

His charges stem from several incidents that occurred between January and October 2020 in the Jacksonville, Florenceville and Woodstock areas.

On Oct. 15, 2020, police raided a home in Newburg in connection with a series of thefts. Police say a significant amount of stolen property was found including three all-terrain vehicles, a pickup truck, multiple generators, and ammunition.

Three days later, police responded to the scene of an arson where several vehicles were burned outside a home in Woodstock.

The following day, police attended a home in Jacksonville after receiving a call for shots fired towards a residence.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

Members of the RCMP Forensic Identification Services assisted with the investigation and identified Johnson as a person of interest.

He was later arrested by members of the New Brunswick RCMP's Emergency Response Team on Oct. 22, 2020, in Fredericton.